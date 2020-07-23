Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)



Includes: America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. War Horse and Outlaw Survival Kit: This handsome iron-grey-coloured Ardennes War Horse can always be relied on in the heat of the battle. With greater courage and stamina than the average steed, this is a horse that knows how to keep its head under fire. The War Horse is available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.The Outlaw Survival Kit contains a collection of key supplies for enduring the rigours of life on the frontier, including items to replenish Health, Dead Eye and more. The Outlaw Survival Kit is available in Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode.

The deepest and most complex world Rockstar Games has ever created

Covers a huge range of 19th century American landscapes

Play as Arthur Morgan, lead enforcer in the notorious Van der Linde gang

Interact with every character in the world with more than just your gun;Engage in conversation with people you meet. Your actions influence Arthur’s honour;Horses are a cowboy’s best friend, both transport and personal companion;Bond with your horse as you ride together to unlock new abilities