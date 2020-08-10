Red Cross trains thousands of North Koreans to help cope with coronavirus, floods By Reuters





By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – The Red Cross has actually trained 43,000 North Korean volunteers to help neighborhoods, consisting of the locked-down city of Kaesong, battle the unique coronavirus and supply flood help, an authorities with the relief organisation stated on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated an emergency situation last month and enforced a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, after a male who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city revealing coronavirus signs.

Heavy rain and flooding in current days have actually likewise stimulated issue about crop damage and food products in the separated nation.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has actually constructed a comprehensive network of North Korean volunteers to help citizens in all 9 provinces to prevent the infection and lower damage from floods and landslides, spokesperson Antony Balmain stated.

“Hundreds of homes have been damaged and large areas of rice fields have been submerged due to heavy rain and some flash flooding,” Balmain stated.

Precipitation levels in the North this month were greater than 2007 when the nation suffered its worst floods, a spokesperson at Seoul’s Unification Ministry supervising inter-Korean affairs stated.

In Kaesong, which was …