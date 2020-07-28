Red Cross says its Covid-19 aid has arrived in North Korea

Passengers using face masks mark time for check-in at the departures terminal of Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam on July27 Hoang Khanh/ AFP/Getty Images

Vietnam has suspended all domestic traveler flights to and from popular traveler location Da Nang for 15 days, beginning with Tuesday, according to Chinhphu, the main state-run paper of the Vietnamese federal government.

This follows the nation reported 11 brand-new in your area sent Covid-19 cases on Monday night, consisting of 4 health care employees. An overall of 16 brand-new cases had actually been reported in the previous 3 days, the report stated.

About 80,000 travelers are stranded in DaNang Earlier, domestic airline companies were asked to increase the variety of flights to leave them, however they needed to leave prior to midnight Tuesday regional time, according to Chinhphu

Reemergence of the infection: Da Nang saw a rise in cases because July 25, after the nation had actually reported no regional infections for 100 days. Authorities suspended roadway traveler transportation both within the city and to and from Da Nang, other than for the transport of clients, employees, specialists for organisation facilities, food, and items.

Reimposed constraints: In a series of social-distancing procedures enforced from midnight Tuesday, locals in 6 districts of Da Nang are needed to remain at house. They can go out for food, medication, emergency situations and work. When they are out, they are needed to keep a range of a minimum of 2 meters from each other.

A restriction on events of more than 2 individuals was enforced outside workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities and other public locations.