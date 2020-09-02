Red Cross officials haven’t visited Armenian captive in Azerbaijan – Foreign Ministry – Panorama

Officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross have not visited Gurgen Alaverdyan, an Armenian officer who incorrectly crossed into Azerbaijan and was recorded there on August 22, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan informed an instruction on Wednesday.

“Work is being carried out with the Baku Office of the Red Cross to arrange the visit of their representatives,” the representative stated, without additional elaborating.

The Azerbaijani authorities declare that Alaverdyan was recorded while trying a “commando attack”, a claim highly rejected by Armenia, which specifies that the soldier got lost due to negative weather.

The officer has actually been charged under 5 posts and is presently in custodyin Azerbaijan