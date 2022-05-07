Kindness and humanity are the most powerful tools we have to deal with conflicts and disasters, In the wake of COVID-19 և other crises, hope for change:.

“Crises and disasters do not spare anyone, inflicting the most severe blow on the most vulnerable,” said Anna Yeghiazaryan, executive director of the Armenian Red Cross Society. “However, one should not go far to find manifestations of kindness, to be inspired.”

On May 8, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) celebrates the dedication, compassion, courage, and aspiration of millions of volunteers who provide life-saving, caring, and life-saving services to people in their communities.

The staff and volunteers of the Armenian Red Cross Society support their communities through the following services and programs: home care, first aid, resilience, disaster risk reduction, non-communicable disease prevention, refugee protection, integration, dissemination of humanitarian values, youth Provision of humanitarian aid, social-psychological support, volunteer initiatives, etc.

“Every good deed, big or small, obvious or not, brings hope, multiplies kindness,” says the ARCS Executive Director.

Today, we express our gratitude to all the people who unselfishly help those in need. If these small actions are multiplied, the effect will be enormous.

The Red Cross իկի Red Crescent Movement consists of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies և 192 National Societies with 14.9 million volunteers. One out of every 524 people in the world volunteers for the Red Cross or Red Crescent.

Together, the Red Cross and Red Crescent last year helped 688 million people affected by disasters, 688 million people affected by other crises, 306 million people received health care, 126 million people had access to clean water, improved sanitation, 1.5 million telephone calls, and video calls on disasters and violence. , between families separated by conflict or quarantine – one call every minute of the year.

“In the worst situations, Red Cross and Red Crescent staff and volunteers work hard for their local communities, sometimes risking their own lives. They remind us why we should spread humanity and show kindness, says ARCS Executive Director Anna Yeghiazaryan. “In these difficult times, in the uncertainty of loss, we urge people to believe in the power of goodness.”

Components of the International Committee of the Red Cross Հայաստանում Red Crescent Movement in Armenia ․

National company․ Armenian Red Cross Society

You can get acquainted with the activity in more detail from www.redcross.am website.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia

You can get acquainted with the activity in more detail

https://www.facebook.com/ICRCam Facebook page.

Red Cross միջազգային International Federation of Red Crescent Societies

Representation in Armenia

You can learn more about the activity at www.ifrc.org.

PRESS RELEASE