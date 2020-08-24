Red Bull still believes high-rake concept is right for its car

The Milton Keynes- based clothing has actually blazed a trail with its high rake concept in F1, with technical chief Adrian Newey persuaded that it is the very best service for increasing downforce.

But in the middle of the problems of its bothersome RB16, which has actually left Max Verstappen and Alex Albon having a hard time sometimes to discover an excellent balance, there have actually been ideas that the high rake choice might no longer use as much scope for enhancement as low rake options.

McLaren technical director James Key recommended just recently that his clothing was thinking about relocating to a low rake car for 2021 due to the fact that it felt that there might be larger chances for downforce gains.

“While I don’t think the high rake philosophy is dead necessarily, it does make you step back and think, well, maybe there is more out there that we could be finding at a lower rake,” stated Key.

“And in fact we’ve got some ideas and thoughts on how that might work.”

But while Red Bull is conscious that there is some argument about high rake cars and trucks, its motorsport consultant Helmut Marko states that Newey is sure that its viewpoint is the right one.

“We’re looking into this,” Marko informedMotorsport com in a special interview about the high rake problem. “But because Newey believes that this is the most effective service, we’re staying with it for the time being.

