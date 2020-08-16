Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

Franco Morbidelli hit Johann Zarco’s Ducati on the run through the ultra-fast Turn 2 on lap 9 of the initial start, with the Avintia bike rising in the air after smashing into the air fence on the exterior of Turn 3.

The Petronas Yamaha moved directly into the course of the factory Yamaha of Valentino Rossi, the bike zipping inches far from Rossi.

The warning was drawn out to clear the turmoil, with all included leaving mercifully unharmed.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro led the race when it was stopped and begun with pole for the 20-lap reboot, while champion leader Fabio Quartararo needed to originate from last after running track at Turn 4 on the 6th trip.

Pramac’s Jack Miller bet on fitting the soft front tire for the reboot and utilized his grip benefit over the rest to take the lead early on.

Miller got his space out to over a 2nd by the 6th lap ahead of Dovizioso and Alex Rins, who had actually simply revamped Espargaro for 3rd.

Espargaro had a scrappy couple of laps and continued to drop locations, with an accident with Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira at Turn 4 – when the previous attempted to cut down onto the racing line having actually run broad– ending both rider’s days on the ninth lap.

By now, Miller’s front grip was fading and Dovizioso struck at the very first turn on lap 10, with Rins …