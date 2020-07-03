Red Bull ‘raising questions’ about Mercedes’ DAS at F1 Austrian GP



















Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok evaluation the apply session forward of this weekend’s season-opener in Austria.

Red Bull have admitted they’re “raising questions” and in search of clarification from the FIA about Mercedes’ revolutionary transferring steering wheel – with ‘DAS’ already in use at F1’s season-opening Austrian GP.

Mercedes induced a stir with their DAS – Dual-Axis Steering – system at pre-season testing, with the machine permitting their drivers to maneuver the steering wheel backwards and forwards to regulate the toe angle of their automotive.

Although it’s unclear how a lot benefit it provides them, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had been seen to be utilising the machine throughout first apply in Austria, as highlighted by Sky Sports F1’s Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok.

Red Bull had been planning a protest in opposition to Mercedes at the Australian GP again in March earlier than it was cancelled – and Christian Horner says his crew are nonetheless questioning its legality now.

“Obviously it’s a complicated system, it’s a clever system and obviously we’re after some clarifications from the FIA and raising some questions about it,” the Red Bull boss informed Sky Sports F1 throughout the opening session, which was led by Mercedes forward of Max Verstappen in third.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen spun throughout their apply session forward of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

But Horner additionally hinted that Red Bull can be prepared to check out the idea on their very own automobiles ought to or not it’s permitted.

“It depends what it actually does and achieves,” he added. “Everything has to earn its place on the automotive.

“Obviously it’s a clever system, it’s an ingenious system but obviously these rules are so complex. It’s just understanding what part of the regulations it fits.”

The DAS system was likened to a trombone by Ted Kravitz earlier this season in the way it was used, with drivers pulling the steering wheel in the direction of them on the straight after which pushing it again into its regular place forward of the nook.

Davidson, a Mercedes simulator driver, admitted it felt “weird”.

The FIA has already confirmed DAS won’t be allowed on automobiles subsequent 12 months.

Can Red Bull problem Mercedes in 2020?

With Ferrari believing they’re going to battle this season, Red Bull could also be Mercedes’ foremost challengers for the title, which Horner has been speaking up throughout the lengthy pre-season.

The crew have introduced a number of updates to Spielberg, together with a brand new Honda engine, and after Max Verstappen admitted Red Bull are in a “good position”, Horner mentioned they’re making progress.

“Mercedes have been so strong the last five or six years, they come into this season as firm favourites and it will be a mighty challenge and beat them based on their previous form,” he mentioned.

“But it feels like we’ve made progress, this relationship with Honda has only grown in this last six months over the winter period, and we’re very hopeful going into the year.

“Max is able to mount a championship problem if we are able to present him with the fitting gear.”

