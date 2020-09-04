Red Bull “missed a trick” by needing F1 engine supply

Red Bull is playing catch- up versus Mercedes once again this season, with the Milton Keynes- based clothing having a custom of beginning projects on the back foot prior to capturing

up as the year advances.

While Red Bull states there is no apparent description for why it has not constantly began current projects highly, Abiteboul thinks the clothing might be being obstructed by not being a complete works operation.

Abiteboul recommends that, with F1 groups needing whatever to be completely lined up if they are to be effective, Red Bull is suffering since it is not master of its own engine department.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, Abiteboul stated: “I think Red Bull is a fantastic team but in my opinion Red Bull has missed a trick of modern Formula 1, where you can’t have a chassis organisation and an engine organisation that are so distinct.

“You can’t consider that, if you wish to defend wins in a constant way.

“So probably the struggles that it can face at the start of the season, but eventually even across all of the season, is a demonstration of that: you really need to be one group of people, one team, with one mindset.”

Abiteboul recommended that that state of affairs most likely discussed why the Red Bull-Renault relationship maybe did not accomplish all it desired together in the hybrid period.

“We …