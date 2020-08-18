Red Bull has “a lot of belief” in struggling Albon

Albon has had a hard time to match colleague Max Verstappen’s speed throughout the opening 6 races of the 2020 season, pointing out battles with the “sensitive” Red Bull automobile.

The Anglo-Thai motorist taped his finest certifying outcome considering that the opening race in Austria by taking 6th on the grid in Spain.

But Albon might just end up 8th after stopping working to match the speed of the Racing Points ahead on the grid, prior to losing locations to Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel through the race.

Albon stated after the race he was “really struggling to keep the tyres alive” in all 3 of his stints, having actually made an early stop for difficult tires.

Asked if Albon had actually been pulled down by Red Bull’s technique, group principal Horner stated he did not believe it was the primary concern.

“The problem was that Alex didn’t have a good balance in the car,” Horner discussed.

“When the balance isn’t quite there on all three compounds of tyres, [it meant] he just went through them incredibly quickly.

“Running in dirty air for such large percentage of the race, we just ate the tyres. We didn’t have any longevity to our stints, whether it was on the hard, the soft, the medium so that then compounds itself.

“It was very frustrating for him.”

Read Also:

While Verstappen sits 2nd in the F1 motorists’ champion …