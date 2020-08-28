Red Bull “definitely overachieved” in 2020

Red Bull has actually had a hard time to match Mercedes for straight-out rate through the opening 6 races of the 2020 season, specifically over one lap in certifying.

But Verstappen has actually had the ability to get closer to Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in the races, completing in the leading 2 at each of the last 4 rounds, consisting of a success in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Reflecting on the opening 6 races of the season ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen stated that Red Bull might be happy with how it has actually overachieved offered Mercedes’ rate benefit.

“Looking at pure pace, they of course, both of them, they should be ahead of me in the championship,” Verstappen stated, describing the Mercedes motorists.

“I had one retirement,[Bottas] finished out of the points with a puncture, so no points. But of course that was unlucky for him, and unlucky for me in the first race.

“To be 2nd in a couple of races where I believe Mercedes had more rate, we absolutely overachieved a bit. And besides that, I believe we constantly increased what we could. I’m extremely pleased with that.

“As a team and myself, we are not here to be second or third, we want to fight for the championship, but you also have to accept the situation we are in, that we are not really able to challenge.

“It appears like it on paper, however if you take a look at the pure …