Red Bull, Alex Albon hit track with F1 2020 title challenger at Silverstone







Red Bull hit the track with their 2020 championship challenger at Silverstone on Thursday, with Alex Albon lapping within the RB16 forward of a much-anticipated season-opener subsequent weekend.

They are the one one in every of F1’s main groups to have hung out on track of their present season’s automobile, as Mercedes – whose title streak Red Bull hope to finish – and Ferrari each performed take a look at days of their 2018 machines.

Albon’s outing at Silverstone, the host of two races this season, was restricted to 100km because it was classed as a promotional occasion.

Like their rivals, Red Bull have been getting ready for F1’s new working circumstances and practising procedures forward of the primary race in Austria on July 5.

Team boss Christian Horner was additionally current.

Led by Max Verstappen and powered by Honda engines, the workforce consider they’ve their finest likelihood of contending for the title since 2013, the final of their 4 consecutive championships, this season.

Who else has examined forward of F1 2020?

Mercedes have been the primary workforce to hit the track as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton took turns for in depth take a look at days at Silverstone, of their 2018 automobile.

Renault additionally used their two-year-old challenger, however selected the Spielberg track which kickstarts the season with back-to-back races.

Racing Point obtained to grips with their 2020 automobile for his or her day of operating at Silverstone, whereas AlphaTauri are the opposite workforce who’ve used their newest equipment – testing at Imola on Wednesday.

Ferrari have been of their 2018 automobile for his or her day at Mugello, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc each getting within the cockpit.

Get set for F1’s return reside on Sky Sports

Seven months after the 2019 marketing campaign concluded, Formula 1 lastly will get again racing once more from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer time races at six venues throughout Europe have been introduced to this point, with an extra schedule stretching till December anticipated to be confirmed quickly.

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates to this point July 5 Austrian GP – Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP – Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP – Budapest August 2 British GP – Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP – Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP – Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP – Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP – Monza

