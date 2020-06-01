Rector of church near White House set ablaze Sunday night says damage could have been ‘a lot worse’

“I am happy to share with you that I could see no other real damage besides that one room, and quite a bit of graffiti and debris around the exterior of the church,” Fisher stated.

He added: “Protestors easily could have done a lot worse to our buildings, but they chose not to do that. (The damage I saw to other nearby buildings illustrated this point.)”

Sunday night’s riots adopted the dying final week of George Floyd, who’s black, whereas within the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd was handcuffed and never apparently resisting arrest when, officers say, an officer used his knee to pin Floyd to the bottom by his neck for a number of minutes whereas Floyd begged for air. The officer who pinned Floyd down, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter, and has been transported to a maximum-security jail.

Floyd’s dying, together with different deaths of black individuals in racially charged interactions with police and white individuals in latest months, set off a string of protests towards police brutality and racial inequality. But many of these protests shortly turned violent, inflicting the National Guard to be activated in additional than half of the states as officers blamed interlopers for hijacking initially peaceable demonstrations.

The church says each president starting with James Madison, “until the present,” has attended a service on the church, giving it the nickname, “the church of presidents.” The first providers on the church had been held in 1816, in accordance with its web site.

Fox News contributor and former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino lamented the damage to the church in an look on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

“Do you know how many times I stood post in that majestic church across the street from the White House, as an agent, when President Obama, President Bush went over there?” he stated. “It was the Sunday morning ritual for many years. The beautiful church. You’re burning the church? I woke up this morning I feel like this is a bad movie, like a nightmare none of us can wake up from.”

Fisher additionally expressed his dismay after seeing his church burning Sunday night.

“Like many of you perhaps, I had little access to information about how bad the fire was while it was happening,” he stated in a notice to parishioners. “It felt horrible to see glimpses of smoke rising by the stairs to our entrance on national TV, and then to have it confirmed with an up-close video showing the flames in the basement.”

Fisher stated that “[n]one of this changes our purpose to be an instrument for God’s work through all of this,” and stated that he’s praying “for our collective wisdom, grace, courage and compassion as we move forward into what God is calling us to do and be next.”

