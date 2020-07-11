Recreational cricket returns: Michael Atherton and Rob Key shout-out to club cricketers | Cricket News

By
Jasyson
-

Watch the video below as Athers and Keysy select the good, the bad and the ugly from the return of recreational cricket across the country

Last Updated: 11/07/20 8:58pm










4:16

Michael Atherton and Rob Key celebrate the return of recreational cricket on Saturday by giving several shout-outs to the club cricketers in action up and down the country

Michael Atherton and Rob Key celebrate the reunite of recreational cricket on Saturday giving a few shout-outs to the club cricketers back in action up and down the nation

Local cricketers across England got their long-awaited reunite to the field on Saturday as the coronavirus restrictions were lifted on the grassroots game.

And to celebrate recreational cricket’s return, Sky Sports‘ Michael Atherton and Rob Key took to Twitter during day four of the first Test between England and the West Indies to offer a few shout-outs to the club cricketers back in action up and down the nation.

England vs W Indies

July 12, 2020, 10:30am

Live on

It was a mixed bag; while there was a lot of talent seemingly on show, there were also one or two dodgy cricketing comebacks. We’ve chosen the best and worst of the bunch…

Picture the scene…

There was the good…

The bad…

And the just really bad…

There were a few contrasting hat-trick tales…

Some young firearms got within on the actions…

And some success for the older gentlemen…

And, as for Athers, he fell foul to a Twitter stitch-up, leading to much laughter within the discourse box…



Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR