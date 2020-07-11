Recreational cricket returns: Michael Atherton and Rob Key shout-out to club cricketers | Cricket News



















Michael Atherton and Rob Key celebrate the return of recreational cricket on Saturday by giving several shout-outs to the club cricketers in action up and down the country

Local cricketers across England got their long-awaited reunite to the field on Saturday as the coronavirus restrictions were lifted on the grassroots game.

And to celebrate recreational cricket’s return, Sky Sports‘ Michael Atherton and Rob Key took to Twitter during day four of the first Test between England and the West Indies to offer a few shout-outs to the club cricketers back in action up and down the nation.

It was a mixed bag; while there was a lot of talent seemingly on show, there were also one or two dodgy cricketing comebacks. We’ve chosen the best and worst of the bunch…

Picture the scene…

@SkyCricket Shoutout Palmers CC, Hove who are playing a 45 over club v club game… with the rugby posts still up on the pitch! — Rug Vandenbroucke (@PeacockOfZorzoi) July 11, 2020

There was the good…

@SkyCricket Addington Village CC currently playing an inter club match. Robin Dooley has scored 200* which includes 14 6s. Easy game 😂 — Gareth Bee (@JustBeGoodToBee) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Luke Mullins got a double hundered including 14 sixes also got a couple of wickets together with a catch in 3rd fall ❤️ — Max Ennis (@ennis_max) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Jermaine Maskrey scored a hundred years with nine 6s regarding old outer skin cricket club 💪🏾 great display — 9 (@TMC_9) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket my teammate (and birthday celebration boy) Ollie Macmillan merely scored a hundred years and got a 5-fer for Hadleigh cricket club. Pitch critically detiorated following your first innings. — Giovanni Capello (@ubsdonny) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket please are you able to give Matt Roberts a new shout-out for the excellent 5-29 & 83 not for Wealdstone Corinthians 4’s nowadays. — CTB 🇯🇲🇨🇰🇬🇧 (@Teariki_05) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket he’s also informed me that he utilized to totally dominate Sibley in school cricket as well — CTB 🇯🇲🇨🇰🇬🇧 (@Teariki_05) July 11, 2020

The bad…

@SkyCricket David Foster, Mayford CC for 21 away from 8 nevertheless included a new six great his own vehicle windscreen. — harryfoster8030 (@Foster19H) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket Cronkbourne Social 3 rd team XI of the Isle of Man returned nowadays. Tom Gerrard out for 99 with Declan Horrox obtaining a first golf ball of the period duck! — Tom Gerrard (@TomGerrard13) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket bowler took the center stump while I was upon 99, Old Wandsworthonians. Furious — James Labuschagne (@thenamessmithy) July 11, 2020

James Alcock for greenfield cc struck five sixes in his 1st five golf balls then obtained bowled midsection stump @SkyCricket — james (@james75132740) July 11, 2020

And the just really bad…

@SkyCricket Club Captain Frankie Pankhurst of Burley CC 2nds was thus excited to return to cricket this individual demanded this individual opened typically the batting (Normally bats 6th). Frankie chop down over operating between the wicket and had been ran out just before facing a golf ball. — Anthony Fursman (@afursman) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Absolute infinit? for Gavin Hope in Great Chart CC, nr Ashford Kent. Arrived past due, 5-0-68-0 incorporation 10 wides, didnt deliver any foods, batted several, run out without having facing and split their trousers scuba diving for their ground 🙄 @Athersmike — Neil Picton (@picco1979) July 11, 2020

There were a few contrasting hat-trick tales…

@SkyCricket large win regarding Winsford Cricket Club nowadays. 162 not necessarily out from Lee Ward and a Hatrick for our son Sam Burgess with all the ball. — Steveb (@budgie1963) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Nic Amendola got a new hat technique today regarding Netherton CLOSED CIRCUIT in Cambs vs Castor CC and figures associated with 8-24 within 10 overs — Nic Amendola (@amendn) July 11, 2020

@SkyCricket Isaac Robinson had been on a hat-trick ball, and then got broke for progressive, gradual sixes nowadays whilst actively playing for Jesmond Cricket Club — Souperman (@isaac_robinson1) July 11, 2020

Some young firearms got within on the actions…

@SkyCricket Sean Clubb playing regarding Scarborough cricket club struck 150 away from 90, which includes 10 sixes. Not a poor knock to get a 17 years old! — l mk (@meak_le) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket our mate josh boulton have scored 127 away from 77 golf balls for appleby frodingham closed circuit u15 within the first sport back – you never lose it — alf (@alf_kilbee) July 11, 2020

@skycricket shout out to Oliver Pascall who got his first 100 in men’s cricket for Walton on Thames Cricket Club today aged 14. — nick pascall (@npascall1) July 11, 2020

And some success for the older gentlemen…

@SkyCricket to let you know that Bernie Freedman will be playing for Epping Foresters today at the age of 82! Has been a regular for over 30 years. He has more energy than me (his son–in-law). Lee — reylee (@reylee) July 11, 2020

@Athersmike @SkyCricket My good friend Andy Beacher scores his 1st ever century today at the age of 46…. 127 off 99 balls….. almost run out on 99 but bowler knocked the bails off with his arm first — Ian Holmes (@ianholmes7719) July 11, 2020

And, as for Athers, he fell foul to a Twitter stitch-up, leading to much laughter within the discourse box…