Prime Minister Boris Johnson says recreational cricket can resume from next week-end.

The Prime Minister previously described the cricket ball as a “vector of disease” and said on radio station LBC on Friday dangers were even more widespread due to communal teas and dressing rooms.

But speaking in a coronavirus press briefing on Friday afternoon, Johnson said: “I sought scientific advice and medical opinions, the next umpire has been invoked.

“What I can say is that individuals do want to are fast as you can to get cricket straight back, and we will be publishing directions in the next couple of days so that cricket can resume in time for next week-end.”

Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty said it was “very safe” for cricket to return, provided participants do not hug the bowler, do not spit on the ball and don’t meet indoors afterwards.

The ECB welcomed your decision, writing in a statement: “We are delighted that the UK Government have given their permission for recreational cricket to return from next week-end.

“We will shortly be publishing our approved guidelines to help clubs and players prepare for cricket’s return.”

It should be possible to make the game it self really very safe being an outdoor sport at a distance, it is not a contact sport in the sense that a few of high-risk outdoor sports are. Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer

Prof Whitty said one of the problems with cricket is that it brings together “a much larger number of people in terms of linking households” than is allowed in guidelines.

He added: “It is perfectly possible to have cricket where people do keep their distance, and provided people don’t do stuff that are plainly not sensible, ranging from hugging the bowler if they just bowled some body for a duck through to spitting on the ball.

“It should be possible to make the game itself really very safe as an outdoor sport at a distance, it’s not a contact sport in the sense that some of high-risk outdoor sports are.”

He said there have been risks with people starting a crowded space such as for instance a pavilion to have a tea or perhaps a beer.

“This comes onto the pub issue,” that he said.

“The biggest risks are when lots of people from lots of different households are brought together in close proximity indoors, and whether that’s in a pub or cricket pavilion that is a high-risk activity.”

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, said: “We have experienced a responsibility throughout this era of time to assist the UK Government and to plan along with the cricket network to try and mitigate COVID-19’s affect the 2020 season.

“We have maintained a continuing dialogue with UK Government and they have been supportive of our own desire to see pastime cricket return when it is secure. They right now agree of which with correct measures in position to reduce the risk, it really is safe.

“We know how difficult it has been for everyone to go without cricket this summer, and we thank you for your patience. As the nation’s summer sport we believe we have a role to play in getting people active across the country, especially young people, and it is heartening to know that club cricket – albeit with social distancing in place and some other adaptations – will soon be back across England.”