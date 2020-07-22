RecPro RV Microwave | .9 Cubic Ft Black Microwave with Trim Kit | 900 Watt (RPM-1-BLK)



What’s cooking at RecPro? The new RecPro RV Microwave 0.95 cu. ft. Black Finish with Trim Kit, that’s what! This newest addition to the RecPro RV inventory is a step up in the realm of microwaves for your RV, camper, fifth-wheel, or other recreational living space.

These are top of the line units that offer all the conveniences and functionality of larger competitors in the market, but a compact profile that allows them to be placed conveniently in most RVs on the road. While a smaller appliance, they still offer a conveniently spaced 0.95 cu. ft. of cooking area.

Features:

8 Express Cook options (Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Beverage, Soup, Dinner Plate, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable)

Instant Start (30-seconds per touch)

10 Power Levels

Multi-Section Cooking

Weight and Time Defrost Options

Child Lock Setting

Stainless Steel Picture Frame Trim Kit

Touch pad controls

Push-release door paddle

4-digit LED display

Details:

External dimensions: 19 1/16” W x 14 1/2” D (without back plate – 13 1/4″) x 10 5/8” H

900W (Output) 1350W (Input)

120V

Internal dimensions: 13″ D (overall) 12″ (without recessed area) 12″ W 8″ H

Weight: 28.2 – lbs.

Turntable: 10 19/32” Dia.

Trim kit: 20 5/8” W x 15” H

Direct replacement for Greystone and HighPointe

0.9 cu.ft. capacity with 900 watts of cooking power

Glass turntable rotates foods to provide even cooking, Easy access door, White cavity and black outer enclosure, One piece trim kit, UL/CUL Listed

Specifically built and designed for RV’s, including vent exhaust