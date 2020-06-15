Recovery of wreckage from US Air Force F-15C fighter jet begins but search for pilot continues 

Two of the jets featured were F-15Cs while the darker jet was an F-15E.

At a glance: RAF Lakenheath

RAF Lakenheath is the “largest US Air Force-operated base in England and the only US air forces in Europe F15 fighter wing”, its internet site said.

The 48th Fighter Wing, which has operated from the bottom since 1960, has significantly more than 4,500 “active-duty military members”.

Its mission statement would be to “provide worldwide responsive combat air power and support”.

In October 2014, an F15D fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath crashed in fields near Spalding in Lincolnshire.

The pilot ejected safely, enduring only minor injuries, and no-one on the floor was hurt.

A US Air Force investigation found that the crash was caused by the “angle of attack” of the aircraft and “imperfections” in the assembly of the jet’s nose cap.

In October 2015, US pilot Major Taj Sareen died when his F-18 Hornet jet crashed on farmland near RAF Lakenheath.

A subsequent investigation found the 34-year-old did not report problems with his aircraft before take-off.