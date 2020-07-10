Recovery of bodies begins next week at Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

The structure on the edge of the French Quarter partially collapsed on October 12, 2019, killing three and injuring dozens. One human body was recovered.

Recovery teams were not able to reach the bodies of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly due to the instability of the collapsed structure.

The city and developers have already been in discussion on how to safely remove the bodies, an operation likely to take a few days, city spokesman Beau Tidwell said earlier this this week.

Crews began the method in June by removing some buildings close to the hotel site for safety reasons. The next step involved removing one of the original cranes that was imploded on October 20.

Three new cranes were assembled on the streets across the site to simply help take down the initial crane before workers considered recovering the bodies, which are located involving the 8th and 10th floors of the 18-story structure. The outcry to recuperate the two bodies reignited in January following a tarp supposed to conceal one of the bodies was blown away by the wind, exposing the human body to the general public. Pictures of the victim’s legs protruding of the twisted steel quickly began circulating on Twitter, prompting Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office to urge the public to avoid sharing them. The city has blamed the building’s instability for its delayed efforts. “The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp, as they have prevented recovery thus far,” Cantrell’s office said in January. The collapse and recovery efforts Initial recovery efforts for the rest of the bodies were delayed as winds caused two cranes towering on the construction site to move, raising concerns that it could cause more of the building to collapse. Then on October 20, the 2 cranes were toppled with strategically placed explosives. “We know that we are safer now than we have been in the past eight days,” Cantrell said at the time, with city officials noting that crews would restart their search for the 2 bodies.

Kay Jones reported from New Orleans. CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed for this report.

