Recovered skull identified as partial remains of homicide victim | 3 Investigates

BENTON, La.– The identity of a skull discovered previously this summertime in the north end of the parish have actually been validated.

The skull comes from 48-year-old Garrett Wilson, a Bossier City guy whose dismembered and scorched remains were discovered onFeb 21 on a personal searching lease near the Rocky Mount neighborhood in north Bossier Parish.

Crews carrying out a regular bridge assessment in June at the base of Highway 160 east of Ivan Lake discovered Wilson’s skull simply beneath the water. Positive identity was figured out just recently by the LSU DEALS WITH Lab in Baton Rouge.

John Hardy, 43, of Bossier City, has actually been prosecuted for second-degree murder in connection with Wilson’s death. He’s hung on a $1.3 million bond.

Hardy has actually pleaded innocent. He’s arranged to be back in court onSept 10 for a status conference.

Wilson was reported missing onJan 26 after not being seen for 3 days. An idea resulted in the discovery of his remains.

Hardy was jailedFeb 22, 2 days after he was reported missing out on by his household.

Wilson and Hardy were organization partners. Hardy owned a cooling and heating repair work organization and Wilson did some work for him.

Hardy submitted a grievance with Bossier City …