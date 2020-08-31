Recording police brutality: how one snap decision changed this town

As Black Lives Matter demonstrations have actually spread out throughout America, a growing number of individuals have actually started sharing clips of police violence online. It’s not simply taking place at demonstrations, either: in some cases police violence is recorded in daily life, which is what occurred to Isaiah Benavides on June second, outside a corner store in Baytown, Texas.

That day, Benavides saw his buddy, Jostin Moore, being dropped in a police officer who had actually formerly been implicated oftargeting and harassing African Americans Benavides secured his mobile phone and hit record. He, together with his 2 pals, Skylar Gilmore and Isaiah Phillips, started questioning the arrest.

“They pulled you over for nothing.”

“‘Cause he Black, huh?

“That’s fucked up.”

“Black lives matter.”

Officer Nathaniel Brown, of the Baytown Police Department, approached the spectators as Benavides shot. He then knocked Gilmore onto the ground and kneed him in the face. Gilmore and Philips were both detained, and Benavides captured all of it on tape. After Benavides published the video online, it went viral and ultimately resulted in Brown’s shooting.

Benavides spoke to The Verge to describe the expense of withstanding police violence. The virality of the video produced a course to responsibility for the Baytown Police Department, however it may have likewise …