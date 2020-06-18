Record unhappiness reigns as Americans think something has gone awry in US

Why? It’s at least partially because they believe something is wrong making use of their country. That’s the key takeaway from the polling that has emerge since the start of the anti-racist protests in late May.

I’m referring to something larger than any of that.

Just three months ago , the split was 39% thinking we were on the right track vs. 54% saying we were on the wrong track. That’s a not exactly 20-point decline for the best direction in very little time. The drop is almost all because of Republicans. In March, 75% of Republicans answered that we were going in the right direction. This month, it’s right down to 45%.

These will be the worst numbers overall with this question for Monmouth simply because they started asking it in 2013.

Gallup asks a similar question to Monmouth: “Are you satisfied with how things are going in the country?” They show 20% of Americans are now satisfied, which is the best it’s been in four years. It’s also down from 45% in February. Perhaps more worrisome, Gallup hasn’t recorded a majority of Americans are pleased with the direction of the united states in over 15 years.

Put another way, there can be little doubt that the current conditions (the pandemic and civil unrest) are leading to more pessimism than usual, though Americans really haven’t been happy for some time.

One of the causes that Americans may be so upset is really a sense that things are out of control and so they don’t know how exactly to fix it. To that end, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll published in early June discovered that 80% of voters think things are out of control in America. No trendline exists on this question, but it cannot be good that only 15% are of the belief that things are in check in America.

The lack of get a grip on that Americans feel might be contributing to their lessening civic pride. Less than a majority (42%) answered that were excessively proud to be an American in a Gallup poll released this week. That 42% was the best since Gallup added the “extremely proud” category to its poll question on the subject in 2001.

Interestingly, the drop in the excessively proud percentage since Gallup last took a poll with this question was driven by Republicans. Although more Republicans (67%) said they certainly were extremely proud to be an American than Democrats (24%), the 67% was the lowest percentage for Republicans in over 15 years. That demonstrates it’s not merely a partisan a reaction to Trump that’s making these numbers fall.

If you want to return even longer, the 9% of adults who said they were never proud to be an American was the highest that I can find in any Gallup poll since at the least 1982. The previous high was 4%, and 1% was the most typical percentage. Now, 9% is not a large percentage by any stretch. Most Americans (about 90%) have reached least only a little proud of as an American.

Still, we’re talking about a lot more than 20 million adults who’re not at all proud. That’s no insignificant number, and it’s grown a lot in a short period.

The question is whether there’s whatever will stop Americans from being so upset about where their country is going. Hopefully, something changes.