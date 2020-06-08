Record peak in new infections reported worldwide, WHO warns

Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergencies expert, Dr Mike Ryan, said infections in central American countries including Guatemala were a still on the rise, and they were “complex” epidemics.

“I think this is a time of great concern,” that he said, calling for strong government leadership and international support for the region.

Brazil is currently one of the hotspots of the pandemic, with the second highest number of confirmed cases, behind only the United States, and a death toll that the other day surpassed Italy’s.

After removing cumulative numbers for coronavirus deaths in Brazil from a national website, the Health Ministry sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the newest tally of infection cases and fatalities.

Dr Ryan said Brazil’s data had been “extremely detailed” so far but stressed it had been important for Brazilians to understand where in fact the virus is and how exactly to manage risk, and that the WHO hoped communication would be “consistent and transparent”.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said a “comprehensive approach” was essential in South America.

“This is far from over,” Dr van Kerkhove said.

Protect your self and your family by learning more about Global Health Security