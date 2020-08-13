Record heat in Death Valley? High temps will shatter records, raise fire concerns

You know it’s hot when Death Valley, California, breaks high temperature records.

A long-duration, dangerous heat event is setting up for parts of the West that will begin Friday and last into next week.

More than 34 million people are under excessive heat watches and warnings across California and the Southwest. Most of the heat alerts go into effect on Friday and will stay in effect through early next week. During this time, dozens of record highs could be set in the coming days for cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Salt Lake City.

This heat event will be especially dangerous due to higher than normal humidity due to tropical moisture streaming into the region from what was Hurricane Elida, which has since dissipated.

Los Angeles will bake under temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s through the weekend.

“If you have to do your workout outside, do it early in the day,” NBC Los Angeles meteorologist Belen De Leon said Thursday.

Las Vegas could see temperatures soar to 113 by Sunday.

Phoenix has already had a record-setting summer, setting a new mark for most days 110 degrees or higher in a single year with 36, a number that’s expected to climb over the next 7 days as temperatures soar to 115 degrees.

And Death Valley, considered the hottest place on Earth, is forecast to reach 126 degrees on Sunday and 127 degrees on Monday….