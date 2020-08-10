Record-breaking shark breach captured on camera

” I can’t think how high it came out, it was simply ideal … a picture you imagine,” he stated. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that picture is worth a thousand breaches.”

“This has to be the ultimate air jaws breach,” Fallows continued.

“Air Jaws” sees 3 groups of scientists utilizing decoys, drones, and undersea electronic cameras to count the variety of breaches while gathering information on searching methods to see if the shark population is rebounding, according to the Discovery Channel

On Sunday, the most recent episode saw specialists utilize various approaches for recording a shark breach off the coasts of Seal Island, SouthAfrica One specialist tried to take a night image, while another utilized a drone camera to tape their effort, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Fallows, nevertheless, utilized a tow camera to record the breach he approximated to reach 15 feet above the water, setting a brand-new series record.

Users on social networks shared their interest towards the record breach, which highlighted the 20 th anniversary of the series.

“That breach was incredible!!” one user said.

“That last breach!!!!” another composed.

