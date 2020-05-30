Reconstruction works of Akhalkalaki Castle rescheduled for next year – Panorama

The reconstruction works within the XI century Akhalkalaki Castle have been postponed for a year and can start in 2021, Jnews reported.

Head of public relations on the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation Beka Baramidze earlier instructed the information outlet in an interview that the reconstruction works had been scheduled for April 2020, nonetheless, the works have been postponed till 2021 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus illness.

“Our plan was to start reconstructions this year, however the occurred situation made us change the decision,” Baramidze mentioned, including the approximate dates of the works are but to be finalized.

As to the studies suggesting the world adjoining to the fortress is reportedly used as a shelter for cattle, Baramidze mentioned the native authorities are anticipated to deal with the matter. One answer is to fence within the territory and shield the location from exterior influences.