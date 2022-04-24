RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan sent a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“April 24 was a program of extermination of the Armenian people, which beheaded our people, scattered the survivors around the world, without a vision for tomorrow.

Every year we commemorate our 1.5 million consecrated victims with incense and prayers.

Unfortunately, the recognition of the genocide and the various editing of the shameful pages of its own history remain at the heart of modern Turkey ‘s policy of denial. We have been convinced more than once that the denial of a crime is the guarantee of a new crime.

Due to the unwavering will, patriotism and perseverance of the miraculously saved, the plan to exterminate the Armenians of the Ottoman Empire failed.

We thank the progressive part of humanity for recognizing, condemning and criminalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

Time has no role in the restoration of historical justice, we will continue to remember and remind the crime committed against us.

“Light and peace to the souls of our martyrs,” the message reads.