'Reckless and irresponsible': Doctor reacts to DeSantis' claim

By
Jackson Delong
-

In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, Dr. Adrian Burrowes said it is reckless and irresponsible for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to say it is safe to hug with PPE on during the coronavirus pandemic.



