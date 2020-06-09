Reche Caldwell Funeral Date Set, Family Asking for College Fund Donations

Exclusive

Reche Caldwell might be laid to relaxation on June 20 in Tampa, Florida … the ex-NFL huge receiver’s mom tells TMZ Sports.

The service will happen at First Baptist Church of West Tampa — with the viewing happening the day earlier than.

We spoke with Deborah Caldwell who tells us the household has been flooded with calls from household and associates providing love and help within the wake of Reche’s dying.

They’re additionally properly conscious — and really appreciative — of the notes on social media from Reche’s ex-teammates like Tom Brady, Wes Welker, Bill Belichick and others.

When requested what followers might do to assist out … Deborah advised us Reche has a 13-year-old son who plans to go to school sooner or later. She’s hoping to arrange a school fund so folks can donate if they need. We’ll replace this put up as soon as that has been carried out.

As we beforehand reported, Reche — a 2nd-round decide within the 2002 NFL Draft — was shot and killed outdoors of his residence in Tampa on Saturday evening.

Cops are investigating — and have mentioned the taking pictures doesn’t seem like a random act of violence.