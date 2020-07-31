Rechargeable Battery Pack, Compatible With Xbox One Controller. 2PCs Lithium High-Speed Quick Charging 1200mAh White Rechargeable Battery, Compatible With Xbox One/X/S/Elite Wireless Controller



★ Feature:

【Long battery life】: 30+ hours play time per full charge. Heavy use of vibration/accessories may reduce battery time to about 10 hours

【Quick charging time】: 3 hours for full charge

【Play and charge at the same time】: No need to take out batteries for recharge. Plug charging cable into controller USB port for recharge during either play or non-play time

【Charge status LED Light】: Orange color is charging; White color is fully charged

【Real Lithium battery】: Durability with 1000+ recharge cycles; No memory effect compared to NiMH rechargeable battery

【Popup battery recharge reminder on game TV screen】: Realtime battery level displays low battery level icon and charging icon at game screen upper right corner. No more sudden disconnected controller in the games because of out-of-battery

【Advanced protection technology】: Overcharge protection, overheat protection, and over voltage protection



★ Specification:

100% new condition

Lithium Ion rechargeable battery

Capacity: 1200 mAH

LED charging status light on cable

Weight: 0.91oz / 25g

Battery pack works with xbox one controller / xbox one X controller / xbox one S controller / xbox one elite controller

Color: White



★ Including:

2 x 1200 mAH capacity Lithium batteries

2 x 5ft micro USB charging cables with charging status LED



★ Especificación:

100% nueva condición

Batería recargable de iones de litio

Capacidad: 1200 mAh

LED de estado de carga en el cable

Peso: 0.91 oz / 25 g

Batería para controlador xbox one / controlador xbox one X / controlador xbox one S / controlador xbox one elite

2 baterías y 2x cables de carga USB de 5 pies con LED de estado de carga

Are you tired of pausing the game to replace AA batteries from controllers? To charge this battery, you just plug the charging cable into the controller USB port, play and charge at the same time! The battery is compatible with xbox one play and charge kit

With 3-hour quick fully charging time, the battery has a long 30+ hours battery life time. Heavy use of vibration/accessories may reduce the battery time to about 10 hours. This battery works with xbox one battery pack rechargeable and works with xbox controller battery pack

Did you ever experience disconnected controller in the game time due to out of battery? Not anymore! This battery has low battery level and out-of-battery notification on game screen to remind you to recharge, and the battery is compatible with xbox one rechargeable battery pack. With realtime battery level notice, this battery pack perfectly works with rechargeable xbox one controller battery pack

This lithium battery is lightweight (less than 1oz) compared to AA or NiMH rechargeable Batteries. Ease your wrist and get quicker and agile control for controller buttons and sticks. The light battery works with xbox rechargeable battery pack greatly. The lithium is perfect battery material for xbox battery pack rechargeable cells. This battery has high capacity and is compatible with xbox one controller rechargeable battery