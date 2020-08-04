Recent world No. 1 Jon Rahm among several players with chance to overtake Justin Thomas at PGA

SAN FRANCISCO– In retrospection, Jon Rahm need to have understood his reign as worldNo 1 was going to be short.

The Spaniard was unseated by Justin Thomas after simply 2 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking following Thomas’ triumph Sunday at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational.

“It’s well made,” Rahm said Tuesday at TPC Harding Park. ” I played quite bad recently and [Thomas] played incredible to win. I believe we remain in a period today where it’s going to be tough to have someone range themselves.”

Case in point: There are circumstances at today’s PGA Championship where 4 various players– Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and Dustin Johnson– might overtake Thomas.

McIlroy moved toNo 1 in the world in early February and held the honor through a three-month rankings freeze due to the fact that of the COVID-19 pandemic prior to Rahm got it from him last month at Muirfield Village.

The existing parity atop the video game indicates that the leading area will likely be a revolving cast as the PGA Tour begins a hectic stretch heading into the fall that will consist of the FedExCup Playoffs and 2 majors (the U.S. Open and the Masters).

“It’s going …