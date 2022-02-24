"Recent events do not allow a happy holiday." Ambassador of France to Armenia | Morning:

Armenia and France mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, on the occasion of which a reception was organized at the Embassy of the French Republic in Armenia. Armenian Ambassador to France Anne Luio noted that the recent events do not allow a happy holiday without referring to them.

“France and the EU strongly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said. He spoke of sanctions against Russia. “I reaffirm the solidarity of France and the EU with the people of Ukraine who have suffered from this invasion,” she said.

He then referred to the 30 years of relations between Armenia and France, highlighted the bright episodes, bilateral official visits, agreements, important events, said that the bilateral relations are based on the centuries-old friendship between the French and Armenian peoples.

The ambassador recalled, among other things, Misak Manushyan, who he said had been shot for his courage in defending France from the Nazis. The ambassador spoke about France de Harting, the first French ambassador to Armenia, about whom a short documentary was shown. Anne Luo said that she still remembers Armenia with love.

Ambassador’s translator Arusyak Amirjanyan, who has been translating all French ambassadors to the Republic of Armenia for many years, also spoke. Earlier, the speech of the Plenipotentiary Minister for Tourism, French Foreigners, Francophonie, Small and Medium Enterprises Jean-Baptiste Lemoine was also heard.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Director of the Mashtots Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan made speeches. The latter used to serve as a Chargé d’Affaires of Armenia at a very young age.

The ambassador also spoke about the beautiful building of the French Embassy, ​​where the “Masis” restaurant used to be, and then thanked the government for providing such a beautiful building. There were photos on the walls of the embassy depicting interesting episodes from 30 years.

