Rebellion tops shortened third practice

Gustavo Menezes sat at the top of the category with the fastest time of the occasion up until now in the solo Rebellion R-13 when the warnings came out midway through the one-hour session.

A drain cover had actually removed itself from the kerbing at Turn 14, and after efforts to effect a fast repair the session was cancelled with simply over 10 minutes left on the clock.

Menezes eclipsed his 2nd session finest with a 2m00.035 s at the start of FP3 and after that dipped under the two-minute barrier with a 1m59.605 s on his next lap.

That put the Rebellion, which is running in high-downforce requirements at Spa, 4 tenths up on the 2 Toyota TS050 Hybrids, which were separated by 3 hundredths in 2nd and third positions.

Mike Conway and Kazuki Nakajima both carried out credentials simulations right at the start of the session in their low-downforce Toyotas, the Briton triumphing with a 2m00.043 s.

Nakajima wound up simply behind on a 2m00.089 s after his very first flying lap and after that stopped working to enhance after avoiding.

The ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the back of the four-car LMP1 class with Tom Dillmann’s 2m02.089 s, an enhancement of almost 1.5 s over its previous finest.

Racing Team Nederland wound up fastest in LMP2 with a 2m03.170 s from Giedo van der Garde aboard its TDS Racing- run Oreca.

…