Rebellion baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

The solo Rebellion R-13 began with lead after heading all 4 timed sessions, each kept in dry conditions, prior to the race, however lost to the set of Toyota TS050 Hybrids when the race went green after 4 laps on the damp track behind the security automobile.

Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato fell a lap down on the very best of the Japanese vehicles in the very first hour of the six-hour contest and were never ever able to comprise the lost ground afterwards en route to a far-off 3rd location.

Read Also:

The Gibson- powered automobile depended on 7 seconds off the speed around the 4.35-mile Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps when the track was at its wettest.

Nato stated: “Tricky conditions have been difficult for us in the past, and it has been difficult today, more than expected to be honest.

“We understood that we could not battle with the Toyota [in the rain], however we should not have actually been that far– possibly a 2nd or 2 optimum, however not 7 seconds. We simply require to comprehend what’s taking place.

“So far we don’t know what the problem is: it’s a lack of grip in general.”

Nato discussed that the automobile was not able to turn on the Michelin tires, an issue come across by Rebellion in both the damp and the dry over the 2018/20 WEC superseason when the LMP1 privateers were running tires developed …