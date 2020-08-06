Rebel Wilson’s trainer reveals her secrets to her ‘year of health’ weight loss

The “Pitch Perfect” actor’s trainer revealed in a recent interview his four tips to losing weight and maintaining weight loss.

“And obviously results speak so much, when you get someone amazing results – you know, we talk about Rebel – a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work,” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The personal trainer’s key tips included focusing on nutrition, working out five days a week, balanced “supplementation and multivitamins” and “recovering well, this includes stretching, sleeping well, making sure you’re not stressed etc.”

When it comes to exercise, he told the outlet he’s been working on heavy lifting with Wilson as well as high-intensity workouts.

“I think with any type of transformation, you shouldn’t always look at the easiest option, you know, two months is not enough time to be able to change your body,” Castano said.

Wilson has dubbed 2020 as her “year of health” in order to be consistent in her weight-loss journey. “My advice is keep your goals realistic, short and then achieve them and progress from there,” her trainer said.

