Rebel Wilson sizzles in a bikini amid her ‘year of health’ weight loss

Wilson, 40, initially captioned the picture on Instagram “Hot Tub Fine Machine,” according to People, in recommendation to the film “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

She included: “P.S. reminding you I have TWO university degree.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star later on altered the caption to 2 wink emojis.

In the remarks area, a fan asked, “Is this your Harvard video essay? #legallyblonde ❤️.”

“Harvard what you want is right in front of you,” Wilson reacted.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star got her law degree in Australia after working to finish for 5 years.

“I’ve never practiced for money, but I could if I wanted to. If it doesn’t work out in movies,” Wilson stated throughout a look on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2019.

The Australian starlet continued: “I play a lot of dumb characters so people were very confused about what I was doing in the contract law exam. It took me so long to get into law school, you have to study really hard, so I thought I may as well finish it even though I was already kind of famous. So I did.”

Wilson’s newest bikini picture comes months after she exposed in January that she was starting a “Year of Health” journey to lose 75 kg, which is approximately 165 pounds.

In May, the Australian starlet opened about her development in a honest Instagram post.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way,” she started.

Wilson included: “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs — but I’m working hard.”