Rebel Wilson shows off slimmer figure in new seaside snap

“Honey I’m home (where I’ve been for months) x #givencyantigona,” Wilson captioned a picture of herself standing in front of a picturesque human body of water.

In the pic, Wilson sports an all-black outfit featuring a black short-sleeved shirt, black pants, a matching designer bag and flats.

Earlier this year, the Australian indigenous deemed 2020 “the year of health” as she began her fat loss journey.

In May, Wilson shared that her fitness goal would be to slim down to 75 kilogram – about 165 lbs. – by the end of the year.

Last month, Wilson appeared on the Australian morning show “Sunrise,” where she spoke about her fitness routine while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been doing a lot of working out, which was hard with the coronavirus restrictions because I had to go out to the park and just lie on the dirt doing my sit-ups,” she told the outlet (via news.com.au). “Now it’s getting cold in the mornings so I’m glad the gyms are reopening,” she added.

She also spoke out with some encouraging advice to her fans who may also be chipping away at their goals.

“Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of herself in sweats.

