Rebel Wilson shows off major weight loss

The “Perfect Pitch” star has actually been gradually shedding the pounds throughout the pandemic and recording it on social networks.
Over the weekend Wilson shared a picture of herself on her validated Instagram account using a yellow gown with a cinched belt that accentuated her now smaller sized waist.
“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo: @robertvetica Make-Up: @makeupmatthew Dress: @waynecooperclothing,” the caption read.
Wilson required to her Instagram account in January to state that 2020 would be “The Year of Health” for her.
Since then she’s been sharing images and videos of herself being more active and dealing with star physical fitness trainer Jono Castano.
“And obviously results speak so much, when you get someone amazing results — you know, we talk about Rebel — a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work,” he stated. “When people train with me, it’s about training and getting results, it’s not there for me to be on my phone and muck around.”