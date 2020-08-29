Rebel Wilson Shows Off Extreme Weight Loss Again & Reveals How Far She Is From Her Fitness Goal!

Rebel Wilson continues to amaze fans with her body’s dramatic transformation!

As we’ve been following, the Pitch Perfect star is on a calculated, year-long journey to look and feel her personal best — and she’s absolutely killing it. Remaining consistent with regular updates about the process on social media, the 40-year-old took to Instagram on Friday and shared just how close she is to reaching her goal weight!

Rebel shared two stunning shots of herself (below) wearing a hip-hugging blue dress, with full hair and makeup glam to match, along with this message to her supportive followers:

“Thanks for all the love so far on my “Year of Health” journey – when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself “hmmmm…better not” and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg’s to go until I hit my goal – hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x”

Yes! It’s all about making lots of little choices every day!

OMG! Thanks to all of her consistent hard work, she’s only got about 17 pounds to go until the scale smiles back at her at 165 pounds. Go gurl! It takes real commitment to exercise daily and resist late-night cravings like that, too. We’re all rooting for her and…