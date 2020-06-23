Rebekah Vardy to sue Coleen Rooney for libel over online dispute | Football News







Coleen Rooney (left) accused Rebekah Vardy (proper) of passing tales to the press

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel over their online fallout final yr, in accordance to a court docket itemizing.

Rooney, the spouse of former Manchester United and England striker Wayne, claimed Vardy – who’s married to Leicester City striker Jamie – had been leaking tales about her to the press.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later mentioned the stress of their public row had precipitated her to have severe anxiety attacks.

In October 2019, Rooney accused Vardy on Twitter of leaking private Instagram stories about her to The Sun newspaper.

She claimed she had set the privateness settings to make sure the tales have been solely seen to one account, which belongs to Vardy’s.

She mentioned the posts which she set to be solely viewable by Vardy’s account have been pretend, together with that she had been contemplating gender choice so as to have a child woman. These tales have been written about by some newspapers.

Shortly after Rooney’s public accusation, Vardy responded on Instagram denying any involvement.

The dispute made information around the globe and was dubbed #WagathaChristie.