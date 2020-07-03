Rebekah Vardy and husband Jamie are granted permission for a four-bedroom extension

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have been granted permission for a four-bedroom extension to their £3million mansion because the WAG prepares for her authorized battle with Coleen Rooney.

The mom of 5 and her footballer husband got the inexperienced gentle for the adjustments to their home close to Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The couple can begin work on the trendy two-storey extension to their big eight-bedroom mansion instantly.

Plans submitted to South Kesteven District Council in May present there can be three rooms – together with a utility room – on the bottom ground.

The couple will erect a bigger room which takes up the entire of the primary ground of the extension.

The clipsham stone partitions, tiled roof and new timber doorways will all match the remainder of the swanky home.

The design, by Melton Mowbray-based agency HSSP Architects, blends completely with the mansion.

The eight-bedroom mansion, which has 5 reception rooms, an indoor pool, sauna, tennis courtroom and health club, is in a quiet village dwelling to round 80 residents.

There have been no objections by neighbours, and the Leicester City striker’s proposal was swiftly given the inexperienced gentle.

The major situation was to make sure exterior decor matched that of the remainder of the home.

Sylvia Bland, head of growth administration on the council, wrote to the couple saying: ‘Before any a part of the event hereby permitted is occupied or introduced into use, all exterior finishes shall have been accomplished to match in materials, color, fashion, bonding and texture these of the present constructing.’

The additional rooms might be for the well-known couple’s ever rising household.

Premier League and England star Jamie and Rebekah welcomed their third baby into the world in December – a woman referred to as Olivia Grace.

The pair’s different two youngsters are Sofia, six, and Finlay, three.

Rebekah, 38, has two youngsters from earlier relationships – Megan, 15 and Taylor, 10 – who additionally reside in the home.

The growth might take Rebekah’s thoughts off the continuing WAG struggle with Coleen Rooney.

The growth might take Rebekah’s (left) thoughts off the continuing WAG struggle with Coleen Rooney (proper)

Coleen, spouse of England legend Wayne, dramatically accused Rebekah of leaking tales to the press from her non-public Instagram account final yr.

The footballers’ wives have been at loggerheads ever since, with Rebekah launching authorized motion on the High Court final month. The WAG denied the allegations.

She has additionally revealed the general public feud has triggered her to have extreme nervousness assaults amid widespread public mockery.

The WAGs have been beforehand shut friends, nevertheless now it appears like neither will again down.

It shouldn’t be the primary time the Vardys have prolonged their plush mansion.

Last yr, the Premier League winner gained permission so as to add a occasion area on the rear of the home.

The council agreed Jamie, 33, might construct an outside eating space, bar and cinema.

He additionally received the inexperienced gentle to erect a particular ‘occasion’ area, which might be in homage to a well-known chant from followers.

The leisure space contains an outside kitchen, BBQ, water function and terracotta chimney pizza oven – full with decking and seating.