Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked from Labour shadow cabinet by Keir Starmer – UK politics live

Shadow schooling secretary sacked after sharing article on Twitter which included antisemitic conspiracy idea

3.37pm BST

And right here is the complete assertion from the Jewish Labour Movement.

Jewish Labour Movement assertion in response to Rebecca Long-Bailey’s resignation.

The tradition of an organisation is decided by the values of those that lead it.

We welcome Keir Starmer’s actions and hope that the Party, at each degree, replicate and study from this. pic.twitter.com/7M2SDjobEv

3.34pm BST

The Jewish Labour Movement has welcomed Rebecca Long-Bailey’s sacking, Sky’s Aubrey Allegretti reviews.

Jewish Labour Movement says Rebecca Long-Bailey sacking “should be welcomed”.

National chair @mikekatz: “We have consistently maintained that the pervasive culture of antisemitism, bullying and intimidation can only be tackled by strong and decisive leadership.”

