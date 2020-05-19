Rebecca Cutter’s ‘Hightown’ was breaking new ground — and then the pandemic happened

Speaking to CNN previous to the debut of “Hightown” on Starz, Cutter stated it has been “wild” to be selling the present she created simply as her business and the nation grapple with a pandemic.

“I think like all of us, it’s like everything is a mix of emotions at all times, right?” she stated. “I mean, you know, I’m so excited. It all feels very glamorous in a weird way.”

“But then really, right now I’m sitting in my bedroom on my unmade bed, my two kids are doing their Zoom school outside and my husband’s in the other room doing his work,” Cutter added. “I’m stuck at home like everybody else.”

“Hightown” was already being anticipated, on account of it being a gritty crime drama created by a lady, a rarity in the style.

The sequence stars “Chicago Fire” actress Monica Raymund as Jackie Quinones, a National Marine Fisheries Service officer who’s battling demons when she turns into embroiled in a homicide thriller on Cape Cod. (“Hightown” airs at eight p.m. ET Sundays). For Cutter, who grew up outdoors of Boston and had been visiting Provincetown, Massachusetts, as a vacationer for many years, the sequence provided the probability to indicate a facet of the neighborhood most individuals do not see whereas they’re there vacationing. It’s a darker facet which Cutter got here to know after she married a person from one close by neighborhood and started to be taught what the space was like in the winter when the vacationers have returned residence. “Employment goes way down, the numbers go way down,” she stated. “It’s cold, it’s very isolated, alcoholism goes up. So there’s a different side of it.” It’s additionally a spot that the opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact, she stated. “I don’t think that that opioid epidemic hit Cape Cod necessarily worse than other places in the country, but it was certainly something,” stated Cutter, who has had her personal struggles with substance abuse. “It was sort of the place that I first started hearing about it firsthand.” Cutter, who additionally serves as a author and government producer on the sequence, stated she has no downside speaking about her personal sobriety. “I’ve been sober a long time. I have no shame around that,” she stated. “That’s an amazing thing. If anybody watches the show and sees a glimmer of hope about the chance for recovery, that’s great.” “Hightown” got here to be as a result of Cutter, who has labored as a author on “Gotham” and “The Mentalist,” knew she wanted a pilot script to showcase her voice to get writing gigs in tv. She stated the character of a daring, assured and “unapologetically sexual woman” residing free in “P-town,” and working as a fisheries service agent (the identical occupation as Cutter’s father-in-law) got here to her a couple of years in the past and she wrote the script by no means imagining that it could turn out to be an precise sequence. But it has and Cutter stated is proud to have produced a undertaking which has turn out to be a part of her “viewing entertainment more as a necessity in this day and age.” “We all need to escape from the horrors of our reality,” she stated. “So if it provides an hour of distraction and that actually helps somebody, I’m so grateful for that. And so that’s the best I can hope for — that people connect to it and it helps them get out of themselves for a little while.”

Source link