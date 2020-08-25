Reasons to switch to the InfluxDB time-series database, explored

Our last short article worrying time-series databases and InfluxDB took a look at the considerable business-oriented positives that the InfluxData Platform can bring (such as 200+ Telegraf plugins, a robust set of customer libraries, combinations with occurrence management and dashboarding tools). These are offered as value-adds to the open-source InfluxDB, in the type of 2 paid alternatives, InfluxDB Cloud and InfluxDB Enterprise.

While users have actually effectively developed their applications around the InfluxDB open-source variation, business are selecting InfluxData’s paid offerings for for easons that consist of comfort, know-how from InfluxData on tap, and to prevent handling circumstances themselves. That’s permitting lots of to concentrate on structure and separating their applications.

The require for time-series databases is increasing for various functions throughout the expert designer and basic IT stacks, and lots of companies are annoyed with the resources needed to hand-build and assistance databases efficient in supporting essential time-based information.

This short article takes a look at a few of the considerable benefits the InfluxData platform has more than the options, not simply as a core time-series database, however when a paid-for tier is released; benefits that make sure the …