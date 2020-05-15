Realme’s first smartwatch and smart TV are arriving on May 25 with other accessories

A few days in the past Realme introduced that it’ll unveil eight new merchandise on May 25 in China, with certainly one of them being a gamer-centric smartphone dubbed Realme X50 Pro Player (Edition). Today, Realme’s Indian department introduced that it’ll unveil the corporate’s first smartwatch and smart TV on May 25, referred to as Realme Watch and Realme TV, respectively.

The launch occasion will begin at 12:30PM native time (7AM UTC) and might be streamed on Realme’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

Realme hasn’t divulged any specs of the Realme TV and Realme Watch but, however the firm did launch a teaser video yesterday confirming the black shade choice for the smartwatch and a picture posted on the official Indian web site reveals it has a button on the proper aspect with a yellow accent.

That stated, a leak from final month revealed the Realme Watch could have a minimum of 4 shade choices – Black, White, Yellow, and Blue.

The smartwatch will sport a square-shaped LCD measuring 1.4″ diagonally and have a decision of 320×320 pixel decision. It will run a customized OS and pack a 160 mAh battery able to providing seven-day endurance with 24-hour coronary heart charge monitoring. You can head over right here for extra particulars.

The Realme TV, on the other hand, is predicted to reach in two sizes – 43″ and 55″ – and is rumored to run Android TV with Netflix help.

Realme in a press notice despatched to the media stated that it’ll launch “other accessories” on May 25, which might be a brand new energy financial institution, Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Neo TWS earphones.

Realme can also be anticipated to unveil the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones on May 25. We ought to hear extra about all these merchandise as we inch nearer to the May 25 occasion.