Realme X7 series is coming on September 1 with 120Hz AMOLED screen and 5G support

As guaranteed, Realme today exposed the launch date of its approaching mobile phones. The Chinese phone maker required to Weibo to reveal that its X7 series mobile phones will be revealed in China on September 1 at 2PM regional time.

The lineup will come with 5G support and a120Hz AMOLED screen The latter being a very first for the business because it has actually just introduced mobile phones with 120Hz LCD panels prior to. Realme clearly discussed the X7 Pro in its post and likewise utilized it to release it, however the lineup will likely consist of the routine X7 too.

The poster shared by Realme consists of a render of a mobile phone with slim bezels, however advertising graphics might be deceiving sometimes, so we’ll wait on some renders and real-life pictures of the X7 lineup to surface area to see if it actually has slim bezels like the ones in the photo.

The poster likewise has Chinese text that equates to “thin and light flash charging flagship”, indicating the X7 series might come with a flagship chipset and ideally 125W UltraDART charging.

Realme’s Weibo post in Chinese has text that equates to”flexible AMOLED screen” The X7 and X7 Pro are not collapsible mobile phones, however we may see them load screens with curved edges.

We’ll have more information about the X7 series as we inch closer to its September 1 unveiling.

Source ( in Chinese)