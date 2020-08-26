Realme X7 Pro to have a Special Version with Snapdragon 860

Realme X7 series is showing up on Tuesday and we anticipate 2 phones – a vanilla Realme X7 and a mightierRealme X7 Pro Today reports from China claim there is going to be a 3rd version, called Realme X7 Pro Player that will have a Snapdragon 860 chipset, as opposed to the Dimensity 1000+ in the routine Pro.

Yes, the image does state Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 – it is an informal chipset that will likely be revealed along with the gadget. It appears the brand-new platform will be a happy medium in between Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865.

This isn’t the very first time Realme has actually introduced a Player Version of its phones, although it would be a initially to have a brand-new chip. The X50 Pro 5G flagship, presented in February, had actually an upgraded version for players with enhanced cooling and additional layers for much better heat dissipation – it was merely called X50 Pro Player and never ever left China.

Is the X7 Pro with Snapdragon 860 will be main outside its domestic scene? We are yet to see next month when the Realme X7 lineup appears internationally without the X in the name.

