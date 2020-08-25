Realme X7 Pro Geekbench scorecard confirms MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset

The Realme RMX2121– a phone that is apparently the Realme X7 Pro– has actually done a round of Geekbench screening and the criteria reveals that it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

The business currently teased some functions of the X7 Pro, things like the 120 Hz OLED screen, then it emerged on TENAA, which completed the majority of missing information. Except the chipset as that’s not noted in TENAA’s tables.

RMX2121 – most likely the Realme X7 Pro – arise from Geekbench 4

The Dimensity 1000+ supports 1080p+ shows with refresh rates of as much as 144Hz It’s geared up with 4 Cortex- A77 cores and 4 A55 cores, plus a relatively effective Mali G77 MP9 GPU. And a 5G modem, obviously, the specifying function of the Dimensity lineup.

This Realme X7 Pro system loaded 8 GB of RAM, which is the greater specification– base designs will include 6 GB. With processing power covered, here’s a fast summary of the phone: an intense 6.55″ OLED screen with 1080p+ resolution, 64MP male electronic camera, 8MP secondary, 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

The Realme X7 series will introduce in India on September 1. The Pro will be signed up with by a vanilla Realme X7 and there might be others, we’ll learn in a week.

Via