Realme X7 first photos appear online and it looks rather unusual

Realme is releasing its next lineup on September 1 and we lastly have first live photos of the phone. It was exposed by 2 senior executives – a cool tri-color gradient, with the business’s slogan on top, which will certainly raise a couple of eyebrows.

“Dare to Leap” has actually been Realme’s slogan given that in 2015 and the business has actually constantly been stating that it is executing this concept when establishing its items. While the photos by Xu Qi Chase, CMO at Realme, offer us simply a glimpse of what the upcoming X7 mobile phone will appear like, the Design Director shed some light on the unusual service.

Xianghai Sire stated that style is not just a pattern however is likewise a method to welcome multiculturalism and invite the Western culture. Young active individuals are the primary users of Realme and the brand name wishes to put its slogan, due to the fact that “every boy is bold to jump, to challenge himself or herself, and strive to make what they are worthy of.







Sire likewise exposed the color was achieved after 8 months of advancement and 400 hours of color proofing, in addition to numerous commercial procedures. It is equated as “C Color”, however a more correct translation would be“Spectral Gradient” He likewise included that such a style is a gamble and hopes style and Realme- branded innovation can go hand by hand.





