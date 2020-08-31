Realme X7 and V3 pass 3C certification in China

A set of upcoming Realme phones gone through China’s 3C and exposing their charging speeds and very little else. The very first listing is for the Realme X7 which bears the RMX2176 design number. It’s anticipated to introduce tomorrow in China together with Pro and Special variations and we have actually seen the majority of its essential specifications leakage up until now including its 65W SuperDART charging. The phone is likewise anticipated to come with a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 1,200 nits of brightness.

Realme X7 certification

Moving on to the 2nd listing which exposes a gadget bearing the RMX2200 design number. This is hypothesized to be the Realme V3, a budget plan 5G phone with 18W quick charging. This is likewise validated in the 3C listing. We’ll certainly get more information on both phones in the coming days.





Realme V3 certification

Source (in Chinese)|Via