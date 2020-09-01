Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro are official, Realme V3 tags along

Realme has actually simply presented 3 brand-new 5G phones to the Chinese audience – the premium Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, and the ultra-affordableRealme V3 The vanilla Realme X7 is the official launching of the Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset, so we’ll begin with that one.

Realme X7

The chipset of the Realme X7 is constructed on the 7nm procedure innovation and its 2 huge Cortex- A76 CPU cores perform at 2.4 GHz The GPU is Mali- G57 and the platform is combined with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, while the internal storage is 128GB.

The front is inhabited by a 6.4″ AMOLED panel with 180 Hz touch tasting rate. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a single punch hole in the leading left corner for the 32MP f/2.5 selfie cam.

There are 4 more shooters on the back – 64MP f/1.8 primary + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP B/W sensing unit for picture shots + 2 MP macro camera. They are lined up in a rectangle-shaped setup on the back, having a single LED flash keeping them business.

There is no finger print scanner on the side or the back – it is embedded under the OLED panel. The Realme X7 includes 65W quick charging for the 4,300 mAh battery through a USB-C.

Realme X7 weighs simply 175 grams and has to do with 8.1 mm thin. It has 2 slots for SIM cards and they both can link to 5G networks – the Dimensity 800U chipset enables simple switch in between …